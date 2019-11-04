Holiday fun benefit and canned food drive

Roseville, CA- Roseville Turkey Trot 2019. Come kick-off a great Thanksgiving Day with a fun race, run, jog, walk, stroll, roll, or even crawl…before the parades…before the kick-offs…and before the feasting commences (and maybe even burn off a few calories).

Come for the fun, stay for the rewards. Be there – rain or shine.

Benefiting recreation programs for at risk youth.

*Bring non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry.

Thanksgiving Day

November 28, 2019 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Race starts at 9:00am

NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!

Canned food drive

Bring canned food donations to the Roseville Sports Center during packet pickup or Vernon Street Town Square on race day.

The course starts and finishes at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville, CA. The race will feature disposable chip timing with live results and finisher photos.

Online Registration $25- $45 pp

To register for the Roseville Turkey Trot online visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/25628/roseville-turkey-trot-10k5k