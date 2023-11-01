Turkey Time in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, Calif – It’s Turkey Time again in Downtown Roseville! The 11th annual Roseville Turkey Trot returns on November 23, 2023.

Come kick-off a great Thanksgiving Day with a fun race, run, jog, walk, stroll, roll, or even crawl…before the parades…before the kick-offs…and before the feasting commences (and maybe even burn off a few calories).

Come for the fun, stay for the rewards. Be there – rain or shine.

Pricing and Registration

10K – $35.00

5K – $30.00

10K/5K 14 & Under – $25.00

Prices subject to change so purchase early for best pricing. Registration after October 23, 2022 is not guaranteed a shirt.

Thanksgiving Day Race Times

10K will start at 9:00 am

5K will start at 9:05 am

The cutoff for both events is 11:00am

Packet Pickup

Mahany Fitness Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

Tuesday, November 21 11am-3pm; 5-8pm

Wednesday, November 22 9am-11am

Food Donations

We will be accepting non-perishable food donations at packet pick up. These food donations with be given to Saint Vincent de Paul, Roseville, to help stock their Food Locker program.

All adult participants receive Unisex Port & Company long sleeve performance blend race shirt. Youth will receive 100% cotton shirts. Late registrants are not guaranteed shirts and sizes.

The course starts and finishes at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville, CA.