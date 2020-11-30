Unwrapped toys for those in need

Roseville, CA- As we head into the holiday season, we wanted to share an update on the Toys for Tots program. Our Roseville community has always generously donated new unwrapped toys for those in need and we hope the tradition continues this year.

This holiday season our Roseville fire stations will not be drop off locations for the Toys for Tots program. This change is happening in an effort to limit the public interaction with our crews at the stations as we work to keep everyone healthy.

Roseville Toys for Tots drop off box locations

Maidu Library 1530 Maidu Drive

Riley Library 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Downtown Library 225 Taylor Street

Roseville Fire Administration 316 Vernon Street

Ace Hardware 108A Harding Blvd. (across from Trader Joe’s)

World Market 1120 Galleria Blvd. (near Bed, Bath & Beyond)

24 Hr. Fitness 336 N. Sunrise (across from the Auto Mall)

Bass Pro Shops 5472 Crossings Drive (off Sierra College at I-80)



Donations are needed for kids of all ages and the donated toys will be distributed by local nonprofit organizations to those in need. We thank you in advance for your generosity!