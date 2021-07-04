Just In Case You Missed It

Roseville, CA- Happy Independence Day! In case you missed it, here’s the quick rundown of activities happening today in Roseville and surrounding communities. For more ideas for summer fun, explore the Summer ’21 in the menu above.

Fourth of July weather forecast for Roseville. Today is sunny with clear skies, morning lows in the 60’s and 70’s giving way to afternoon heat with highs reaching the mid 90’s.

Parades

9:00 am: Roseville (Vernon Street)

10:00 am: Lincoln Hometown Parade

10:30 am: Auburn (Harrison Ave / Lincoln Way)

Fireworks

9:15 pm – Roseville @The Grounds (parking and gates open 4:00 pm)

9:30 pm – Lincoln (immediately following Lincoln Potters baseball)

9:30 p.m. Auburn Fireworks (Gold Country Fairgrounds)

Music & Family Fun

2:00 pm: Lincoln: McBean Park activities, vendors, KidsZone and pool

4:00 pm: Roseville @Grounds: Activities and games for the kids and concessions for the whole family.

5:00 pm: Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds

Have a safe and fun 4th of July!

Be smart, don’t drink and drive.

