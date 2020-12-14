Celebrating Life in a Difficult Year

Roseville, CA- 2020, what a year you’ve been. At low points, a year of the unexpected that included heartbreak, frustration and at times, anger. The high points of 2020 also marked a year filled with jubilation and joy with family, friends, neighbors and strangers.

Shaped in ways we could not have envisioned a year ago, we choose to conclude 2020 the same way it began: in celebration of gratitude along with a healthy dose of optimism for the next chapter.

Pre Pandemic 2020

Harvest Inn St Helena

Exploring St Helena

Harvest Inn St Helena

Harvest Inn St Helena

Cronan Ranch

West Park HS construction

Celebrating Music 1971 style

St Baldrick’s Head Shaving

St Baldrick’s Roseville

March 2020

Rocklin (backside)

Sacramento skyline

Cleaner Air

La Provence

Highway 65 – Empty rush hour

Takeout & Delivery 2020

Sutter Roseville expands

Abundance of caution

Fountains Roseville

Sutter Roseville

New Reality at Kaiser Permanente

Galleria Roseville

Spring 2020

Thai Takeout

Support local!

Roseville blooms!

Roseville Trails

WestPark HS progresses

amen!

Poolside

Roseville in technicolor

Daily fuel

Summer 2020

♥ Local Trails

Encouragement is all around you

We call him “Clever”

Rare Summer Rain

S’mores!

Eureka Peak

Trying to keep pace

The Golden Gate

Bright days

Sierra Buttes

El Dorado County

Hidden Falls

Wisdom

We agree! ♥

Colorful

Westpark looking good!

Here we grow again!

Build bridges

New parks!

Serving others

Autumn 2020

WP HS Gym

Happy Holidays!

Dog walking

December chill!

Central Coast

Two Wheel Tours

Roseville

West Roseville

Humpback off Moss Landing

Monterey

Tomales Bay

The Tides Restaurant

Fisherman’s Wharf Monterey

Downtown Monterey

Backyard chill

Nature’s lawnmowers

High Density housing

Lassen Volcanic NP



Smoke colored sunrise

No Traffic in sight

Lassen Volcanic NP

The ROW in Reno

Auburn

Martinis in Reno

First time voters!

Amazing!

BOO!

View from Rocklin’s backside

Greatest of All Time

Lassen Peak

Celebrate rain!

A taste of Spain!

Sierra Nevada

Hope Valley Aspen

Life is a puzzle

Our family wishes you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday season and a brighter, better and healthy New Year!

If able, we invite you to consider a donation this year to the Placer Food Bank.



