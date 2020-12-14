2020 Year in Photos

Celebrating Life in a Difficult Year

Roseville, CA- 2020, what a year you’ve been. At low points, a year of the unexpected that included heartbreak, frustration and at times, anger. The high points of 2020 also marked a year filled with jubilation and joy with family, friends, neighbors and strangers.

Shaped in ways we could not have envisioned a year ago, we choose to conclude 2020 the same way it began: in celebration of gratitude along with a healthy dose of optimism for the next chapter.

Pre Pandemic 2020

  • Harvest Inn St Helena
  • Exploring St Helena
  • Harvest Inn St Helena
  • Harvest Inn St Helena
  • Cronan Ranch
  • West Park HS construction
  • Celebrating Music 1971 style
  • St Baldrick’s Head Shaving
  • St Baldrick’s Roseville

March 2020

  • Rocklin (backside)
  • Sacramento skyline
  • Cleaner Air
  • La Provence
  • Highway 65 – Empty rush hour
  • Takeout & Delivery 2020
  • Sutter Roseville expands
  • Abundance of caution
  • Fountains Roseville
  • Sutter Roseville
  • New Reality at Kaiser Permanente
  • Galleria Roseville

Spring 2020

  • Thai Takeout
  • Support local!
  • Roseville blooms!
  • Roseville Trails
  • WestPark HS progresses
  • amen!
  • Poolside
  • Roseville in technicolor
  • Daily fuel

Summer 2020

  • ♥ Local Trails
  • Encouragement is all around you
  • We call him “Clever”
  • Rare Summer Rain
  • S’mores!
  • Eureka Peak
  • Trying to keep pace
  • The Golden Gate
  • Bright days
  • Sierra Buttes
  • El Dorado County
  • Hidden Falls
  • Wisdom
  • We agree! ♥
  • Colorful
  • Westpark looking good!
  • Here we grow again!
  • Build bridges
  • New parks!
  • Serving others

Autumn 2020

  • WP HS Gym
  • Happy Holidays!
  • Dog walking
  • December chill!
  • Central Coast
  • Two Wheel Tours
  • Roseville
  • West Roseville
  • Humpback off Moss Landing
  • Monterey
  • Tomales Bay
  • The Tides Restaurant
  • Fisherman’s Wharf Monterey
  • Downtown Monterey
  • Backyard chill
  • Nature’s lawnmowers
  • High Density housing
  • Lassen Volcanic NP
  • Smoke colored sunrise
  • No Traffic in sight
  • Lassen Volcanic NP
  • The ROW in Reno
  • Auburn
  • Martinis in Reno
  • First time voters!
  • Amazing!
  • BOO!
  • View from Rocklin’s backside
  • Greatest of All Time
  • Lassen Peak
  • Celebrate rain!
  • A taste of Spain!
  • Sierra Nevada
  • Hope Valley Aspen
  • Life is a puzzle

Our family wishes you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday season and a brighter, better and healthy New Year!

If able, we invite you to consider a donation this year to the Placer Food Bank.

