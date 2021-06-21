Summer soaring into full swing

Roseville, CA- Summer has arrived as triple digit temperatures take a brief hiatus in Roseville as more seasonal weather returns. Expect sunny weather with high temperatures in the low 90’s through most of the week. With overnight temps returning to the 50’s and 60’s, those air conditioners will finally be getting a break.

The Placer County Fair returns to Roseville June 24- 27. Showcasing the best of Placer County @the Grounds in Roseville, this family-friendly event will be one of the first large events returning to the region. Get ready for some fair classics and fun surprises! Adorable baby pig races, baking contests, corn dogs and cotton candy, get-your-hips-swaying live music, and make-your-heart-race rides are back! Learn more

Fireworks in Rocklin also make a return this year at Johnson-Springview Park on June 26. There will also be food trucks on site to add to this fun event. Learn more

Free Summer Meal Program through July 30

The Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) annual free summer meal program runs through July 30, 2021. Anyone 18 and under can receive free breakfasts and lunches at select campuses in the area without the need for registration. Learn more

Farmers Market at Mahany Park

Residents in west Roseville are excited to welcome the Farmers Market at Mahany Park. During this past week’s visit, we came impressed with the number of vendors, ease of parking and great selection. Learn more

Concert Venues Filling Schedules

Musical acts are booking at a furious pace and we can’t contain our excitement. Summer 21′ is shaping up to be an exceptional year of music. From Placer County to nearly every corner of the state, it’s time to let loose. Check out our updated schedules for local and regional music venues. Plenty of free shows this year is a plus! Learn more

North Lake Tahoe Golf Courses

North Lake Tahoe boasts an impressive list of outstanding golf courses. Epic California scenery and cooler mountain air entice golfers from around the globe to head to the high country for summer golf season. Learn more

