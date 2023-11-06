Free family-friendly event

Roseville, Calif.- On November 9, the evening before Veterans Day, the City of Roseville will host a free event at Vernon Street Town Square to honor veterans and active service members. The celebration happens from 5:00- 6:30pm.

Join us for a free family-friendly event to honor all those who have served, and those who continue to serve.

Visitors are encouraged to contribute donations that will be part of care packages that are sent directly to our troops.

Donations for a care package station are appreciated. Kids’ activities, resources for veterans, representatives from military branches, live music and food trucks!

Donation Ideas

Sunblock, socks, underwear, and lip balm. Snacks, including chips, salsa, nuts, cookies, beef jerky, non-melting candy and trail mix in packaging that isn’t easily crushed. Drink mixes in single-serving packets.

Thank you for your service!