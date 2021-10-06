FREE helmets and goodies bags while supplies last

Roseville, Calif.- This Saturday, October 9, 2021, the City of Roseville and local sponsors will be holding a drive-thru BikeFest from

9 – 11 a.m.

Free bicycle helmets for the the family will be provided and children will receive goodie bags. (While supplies last)

Recipients must be present and items are available while supplies last. Participants must stay in their vehicles and follow current COVID-19 health requirements.

Attend for a chance to win a bicycle! Join us and get equipped for bicycling safely.

Roseville, a cyclist friendly city is renowned for its well maintained and extensive network of paved, shared-use bike paths that interconnect neighborhoods and community parks.

BikeFest

Oct. 9, 2021 in Roseville

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

S. Grant between Oak and Vernon Street (Enter S. Grant from Oak Street)

Passport to BikeFest

Download the Passport to BikeFest below and complete the challenges for an extra entry into the bike giveaway.

Bicycling in Roseville

Learn more about the Safe Routes to School program: roseville.ca.us/SafeRoutes

Find out more about bicycling in Roseville: roseville.ca.us/bikeways