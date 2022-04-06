Keeping up with current trends

Roseville, Calif.- Apps, computers, automation oh my! In our world of constantly evolving technology and instant access to information, our three Roseville libraries are keeping up with current trends. These days, just having books is not enough. Our community is looking for ways to learn that are interactive and new.

This National Library Week (April 3-6) we’re taking a look at some of the technology trends that our libraries are using every day. If you haven’t been to our libraries in a while, what they have to offer may surprise you.

For lots of people, contactless services are not just safe, but also convenient. Many processes and procedures in the library are dependent upon computers. These systems enable you to manage activities such as creating personalized lists and holds, perform self-checkout, and search the library catalog and databases. Even returning books now has a fun new twist. All you need to do is scan the books and then watch them make their way down a conveyor belt, get sorted and then dropped into the appropriate bin, all thanks to a computer program. Library staff then return the books to the shelves. You can see the high-tech book return in a recent video or look through the window inside the Riley Library.

Virtual Programs are here to stay

Thanks to virtual programs, our libraries are reaching new audiences who were unable to attend traditional programming, as well as providing traditional users with a convenient alternative. Currently, the library is running two reading challenges that allow readers of all ages to track their reading, write book reviews, see suggested read a-likes and earn badges as incentives for participating.

Continued growth in digital & streaming collections

While library digital collections have seen growth for some time, the past year we’ve seen this trend increasing. Roseville Public Libraries check out over a million items every year. Approximately 15% of that is digital content. You can download audiobooks, ebooks and magazines as well as watch a variety of family friendly movies, educational shows and picture book readings using various apps you can access for free with your library card.

Community engagement

While the technology is always changing one thing remains the same, our libraries are an instrumental part of our community offering people a welcoming, safe space to gather. Students come to complete homework assignments and do research, parents bring their kids to socialize and browse, people go to attend storytime and enjoy book clubs and seniors are being taught affordable ways to save by using their devices and our libraries.

Roseville Library locations

Our libraries are open six days a week and offer free WiFi, furniture with power-plugs so users can plug in their own devices and public computers with access to printers. Visit one of our locations to see all of the fun you might be missing:

• Downtown Library – 225 Taylor St.

• Maidu Library – 1530 Maidu Dr.

• Martha Riley Library – 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

