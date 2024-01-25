Downtown Roseville on February 24th

Roseville, Calif. – What do tattoos have in common with sick and injured children? A lot, it turns out, when Wild Bill’s Tattoo parlor hosts its annual Tattoo-a-Thon.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to midnight at Wild Bill’s Tattoo in Roseville. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to tattoo customers for 16 hours during this year’s fundraiser and all proceeds from their work – including tips – will be donated to the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

“We are incredibly grateful to Wild Bill and the artists who support this event,” said Michelle Tafoya, senior director of development at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

“Wild Bill has a heart of gold, and his generous support is used to help our hospital teams treat our most critically ill and injured infants and children.” Michelle Tafoya, UC Davis Children’s Hospital

Annual Fundraiser

Wild Bill’s Tattoo has raised more than $300,000 for UC Davis Children’s Hospital over the past 22 years. Wild Bill and his artists are recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance of the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. In addition, a room in the Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit is also named after Wild Bill for his contributions.

Wild Bill’s Tattoo is located at 115 Lincoln Street in Roseville. Those interested in getting a tattoo should take their tattoo ideas on paper to save time. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 916-783-9090 or visit the Wild Bill’s Tattoo website.

