Temperatures forecast to push into mid 70’s

Roseville, Calif.- Spring-like weather is pushing into Roseville and much of California for what appears to be an extended stay. Clear, sunny skies in Northern California fashion along with daytime temperatures pushing well into the 70’s will provide ideal conditions to enjoy the great outdoors and get in a winter road trip. (Keep reading for local travel ideas)

Hopes for a drought-busting winter storms appear to have faded following a dry January. With the exception of Folsom Lake, all the major California reservoirs remain below average for this time of year.



Enticing Weather

Temperatures and conditions around California are looking pretty golden for the next week. So, while we’re all waiting for the next batch of storms, enjoy the near perfect conditions near and far.

Local Ideas