Roseville, CA- Planning ahead for a local summer job in 2020? The City of Roseville is getting a jumpstart on the process with a January meeting and workshop to be followed by hiring that begins as early as February.

Here’s the City’s quick guide to the process and current projected openings to date.

Roseville Summer Jobs 2020

Job Overview meeting, January 23

Quick informational meeting to learn more summer jobs in recreations such as what positions are available, qualification, benefits and quick overview of the hiring process. More info

Hiring Workshop, January 25

Get detailed information about the hiring process, learn what supervisors are looking for and get tips on how to complete the application. More info

Swim Instructor/Lifeguard Preview Day, February 8

Gain insight on what a day in the life of a lifeguard/swim instructor looks like. More info

Lifeguard Training, multiple dates beginning February 8

Gain all certifications to be a pool lifeguard in the State of California. More info

Camps and Adventure Club Preview Day, February 10

Discover what a day in the life of working at Summer day camps or Adventure Club is like. More info

When to apply

Be sure to mark your calendar for these dates when you can apply for positions. Some positions fill up in a day or less so we recommend creating a profile on CalOpps ahead of time so you are ready to go on opening day.

January 28 – Lifeguard

February 11 – Recreation Specialist (summer camp leader)

February 25 – Recreation Aide (summer camp helper)