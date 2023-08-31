In Case You Missed It

Roseville, Calif.- Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt gave the 2023 State of the City address at 9 a.m., Friday, August 25 at the Westfield Galleria Center Court.

The annual event was open to the public, however it was not broadcast live this year. For those unable to attend, the City has posted it online and it is available below for viewing on demand.

Roseville State of the City Address

