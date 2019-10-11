Electrifying free family event in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Have some hair-raising fun at Count Watts’ Spooktacular, a free family event held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville.

Visitors to Spooktacular can meet Count Watts, the friendly energy-saving vampire, and wander through a mad scientist’s laboratory to experience some electrifying experiments.

Featured Event» TASTE OF PLACER 🎸🍺 Oct 12, 2019 in Roseville

» Join us for the fun!

Info & Tickets! 🎸🍺 Oct 12, 2019 in Roseville» Join us for the fun!

The event will feature a scavenger hunt, face painting, games and prizes. Kids can take their treats home in a Count Watts trick-or-treat bag and are encouraged to come in costume for a spooky good time.

Participants can also take a thrilling walk through the Phantom Energy House to hunt down the Voltage Vampires inside. Voltage Vampires are appliances that use energy even when they are turned off or in standby mode. Unplugging this Phantom Energy can save residents energy and money.

Phantom Energy House awaits!

“Count Watts is serving up some thrilling fun at this spectacular family event,” says Brayden Mitchell, of the Roseville Utility Exploration Center. “We’ll be showing visitors how to knock out energy waste while participating in spirited activities and games.

Spooktacular is a great opportunity to get more use out of that Halloween costume and participate in a fun holiday event while learning a little about how to stop the power-suckers that lurk in our homes.”

For more information, visit www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun or call (916) 746-1550.