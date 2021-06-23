Placer County District Attorney files murder charge for fatal shooting that occurred in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges related to the fatal shooting that occurred in Roseville on June 21, 2021.



The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on First Degree Murder and other related charges on Wednesday, June 23, at 1 p.m. in Department 20 at the Placer County Superior Court located at 11801 Go For Broke Road, Roseville, California.



Additional updates will be posted as they become available.