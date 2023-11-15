December 13th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – The typical holiday family experience for children with autism and special needs can be overwhelming at times. The additional excitement and sensory input of the season often requires a little extra planning and thought.
Holiday events that cater to those with special needs offer opportunities for families to participate together for some holiday fun that might not otherwise be practical.
Sensory Santa
The City of Roseville has partnered with Santa Claus for a fun, holiday experience on December 13, 2023 at Maidu Community Center. Hands-on activities, games and crafts themed for the magic of the season will be available.
“Santa welcomes families with children who have autism and other special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa.”City of Roseville
Tickets are $10 per individual with four afternoon time slots available. Parent participation is required.
Tickets Online
Tickets Here 12:00pm
Tickets Here 1:00pm
Tickets Here 2:00pm
Tickets Here 3:00pm
No refunds for ticketed events.
Map & Directions
🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide
Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL
related
- MIND Institute program trains future leaders in care of Autism, ADHD, Fragile X and more
- Autism inspires Roseville student toward career path
- Vaccine Clinic in Sacramento for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental disabilities
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!