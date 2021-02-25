National Operator Pegasus Acquires communities in Roseville and Elk Grove

Roseville, CA- National operator Pegasus Senior Living is announcing its two newest communities, bringing the total number in the company’s portfolio to 38. Formerly managed by Brookdale, the new communities’ names are Elk Grove Park and Sterling Court at Roseville, located in Elk Grove and Roseville.

Both assisted living and memory care communities, Elk Grove Park’s address is: 6727 Laguna Park Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758 and Sterling Court at Roseville’s is 100 Sterling Ct, Roseville, CA 95661. Elk Grove Park has 88 units and Sterling Court has 101 units.

Since its inception, Pegasus has maintained a tradition of stability, value, and reliability in the Sacramento area with nearby communities Greenhaven Place in Sacramento and The Oaks at Inglewood in Stockton, where news nationwide broke around resident Maj. Bill White with his Valentine’s Day card project.

Sterling Court at Roseville

“We are honored to partner with the existing teams and implement all of our signature services and programs while maintaining a local feel for each of these communities,” said Justin Wray, SVP of Operations for Pegasus. “Both communities have so much to offer with their quaint atmosphere and tenured healthcare teams. With Sacramento being such an opportunistic market for families looking into senior living, we are excited to be a secure and exciting option with Elk Grove Park and Sterling Court at Roseville.”

Pegasus Senior Living

Pegasus manages 38 senior living communities nationwide that offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services.