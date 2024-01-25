California native, a San Francisco 49ers fan for over 70 years

Roseville, Calif.- Darrell Casteel, a Roseville resident and his son attended the 49ers playoff game against the Packers and got some added perks along the way.

Wish of a Lifetime coordinated their visit to the locker room to see the players and watched them warm up on the field before the game. Darrell was of course thrilled to end the night with a 24-21 win by the 49ers.

Darrell has been a 49ers fan for over 70 years. A California native, he grew up watching their games and even used their same practice facilities through his high school football league. Darrell is known to host 49ers watch parties every Sunday in his room in Roseville. However, he experienced a game in a whole new way thanks to his senior living community and AARP’s Wish of a Lifetime program.

This week the San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium for the NFC Championship. The winner will head to the Super Bowl.

