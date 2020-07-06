Project would be privately funded

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of City-owned property at 290 Conference Center Drive.

Centrally located in Roseville’s retail hub, the site is bordered by Highway 65 to the north, open space and Westfield Galleria mall to the east, a vacant parcel and Hyatt Place to the south, and VillaSport Athletic Club to the west.

“This is an opportunity to provide an economic spark for the region in a highly visible location,” said Laura Matteoli, City of Roseville Economic Development Director.

Development of a hotel conference center, as originally anticipated for the parcel, or concepts for retail, dining, office or other employment opportunities are being considered. Any project would be privately funded.

Development entitlements and environmental clearance for a 203‐room, nine‐story, 146,000 square foot hotel and a 15,500 square foot conference facility are in place through 2024. Water, sewer and electrical facilities on the property have been sized to accommodate this type of use.

Prospective projects will be evaluated by the City of Roseville for their potential economic impact through the generation of sales or transient occupancy taxes, job creation and capital investment. Additionally, proposals should incorporate multiple development uses, strong design elements, connectivity with the area, and be a beneficial addition to the Roseville landscape.

View the RFP at roseville.ca.us/RFP. Qualified proposals are due by 5 p.m. on August 20.