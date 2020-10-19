Downtown Roseville property zoned for variety of projects

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of 1.17 acres of City-owned property at 505 Royer Street.

Centrally located in Roseville’s downtown, the site is situated with a library to the north, Royer Park and a multi-use trail along Dry Creek to the east. Douglas Boulevard is easily accessible to the south and the location is also less than a mile from Interstate 80 and close to public transportation.

Zoning allows for a variety of uses including mixed‐use, retail, restaurant, public or quasi‐public, office, multifamily residential, live/workspace, and public market.

Prospective projects will be evaluated by the City of Roseville for their potential to provide housing or commercial options that contribute to the vibrancy of Downtown Roseville. Proposals should also be consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan by providing a walkable community and options for residents to live and work within close proximity of the downtown core.

View the request for proposals. Qualified proposals are due by 3 p.m. on November 19 at roseville.ca.us/RFP. Be sure to sign up to receive addenda and other updates.