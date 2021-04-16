Federally funded program

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville is looking for licensed contractors interested in bidding on housing repair jobs through Roseville’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.

The maximum amount of work per home is $100,000. The types of repair work can involve items including but not limited to: electrical, plumbing, roofing, and window replacement.

The purpose of the Housing Rehabilitation program is to preserve housing occupied by low-income families, correct home health and safety problems, and help revitalize neighborhoods.

The Housing Rehabilitation Program is funded with federal funds.

To be eligible to bid on these jobs the contractor must:

be a licensed, general contractor with the State of California;

complete and submit the contractor application form;

provide a copy of liability insurance of at least $1,000,000;

provide a copy of workman’s compensation insurance;

be able to post a performance bond for the entire cost of each job;

agree not to discriminate in employment practices; and

make an effort to use minority and female owned firms in subcontracting work.

To request a contractor application or if you have any questions and need additional information, call (916) 774-5451 or email kpfaelz@roseville.ca.us.