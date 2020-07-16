Community spread of Covid-19 spurs recommendation

Roseville, CA- Derek Garcia, Roseville City School District Superintendent in a letter dated July 16 will be recommending full time distance learning to begin the school year. The notice is posted below.

Parent and Staff Communication: July 16, 2020



The Roseville City School District Board of Education scheduled a Special Board Meeting for 6:00 p.m. this evening. The virtual board meeting is open to the public. To view the agenda and access the meeting, please click on the View Our Board Agendas tile at the bottom of the rcsdk8.org home page.

Our District has been intent on fully reopening our schools for months and actively planning for three learning programs. However, the State placed Placer County on their coronavirus watch list and then imposed further state-wide restrictions on July 13th. Placer County Public Health has indicated there is an increase in community spread of the coronavirus combined with an inability of the current testing system to support the adequate and timely return of test results if schools were to open. According to the California Department of Education, school districts should ensure there is sufficient duration or decline of infection rates and testing availability, among others, before opening schools.

Therefore, at tonight’s meeting, I am prepared to recommend full-time distance learning for all Roseville City School District students for at least the first trimester. Students would be assigned to teachers from their original school of enrollment. Should the Board of Education approve the recommendation, we will provide more information about distance learning, expanded childcare, and technology access in the coming weeks.

We all want our children to return to school. It is not a matter of if they return. It’s a matter of when and how they return this school year.

Respectfully,

Derk Garcia

Superintendent