Roseville, Calif. – Although schools in Placer County have transitioned to distance learning, the right tools are still an important part of students’ success. With the new school year quickly approaching, families are preparing their students’ at-home workspaces in hopes of an easy transition to homeschool.

But for many families, some challenged by unemployment, the expense of a new school year is more than they can manage. To help these students stock their desktops and cubbies with new school supplies, KidsFirst is again hosting a donation drive.

Donors are asked to purchase or order items for drop off or delivery at KidsFirst’s office. Supplies will be promptly distributed to client families as needed.

How to help

When: August 12 and 13

1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: KidsFirst

124 Main St.

Roseville, CA

What:

Notebooks Binder paper

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Markers

Scissors

Glue

Highlighters

Rulers

Calculators

About KidsFirst

Established in 1989 as a public, nonprofit organization, KidsFirst’s mission is to is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy and counseling to empower and strengthen children and families. With a vision that all children live in a safe, healthy, and nurturing home, KidsFirst is dedicated to helping families by providing the tools they need to cope with difficult life circumstances before they become overwhelming. With counseling and family resource centers in Auburn and Roseville serving Placer County, programs target the most vulnerable children, individuals, families and neighborhoods.