Roseville City School District Growth Exceeds Projections

(Roseville, CA) The Roseville City School District (RCSD) will open its first day of school next Thursday, August 9, amid enrollment figures exceeding Districts’ projections. In addition, new programs, updated facilities and an expanded nutrition program are set to welcome more than 11,000 K-8 students and families.

Facts + Tidbits for the 2018 -19 school year:

All four middle schools will now offer Career Technical Education (CTE) classes, such as Robotics, Coding, Engineering and Production. These classes are offered through a partnership with our local high school district and state grant through an economic and workforce development initiative with the goal of providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to transition to employment and postsecondary education.

Orchard Ranch Tops in Enrollment

Orchard Ranch Elementary, the district’s newest school, now has the highest enrollment, topping 750 students. It has nearly doubled in one year and is expected to reach capacity during this school year. This indicates that the majority of growth is occurring in the West Roseville region. Each day, at unprecedented numbers, families are relocating to West Roseville. In fact, Chilton Middle School, located in the Westpark neighborhood of Roseville, has the largest incoming class of sixth grade students.

The District projected a net increase of 200 students, but as of the most recent registration figures, that number is nearing 500 and expected to climb, which is 150% more than anticipated. Enrollment will be managed through the placement of portables where feasible, and full use of the District’s existing facilities. The next elementary school, Riego Creek is planned for construction in 2023.

Each and every student in our district will continue to receive music education, made possible through funding and a partnership with the Roseville City School District Foundation.

Free and Reduced Lunches

Our Child Nutrition Department, which serves scratch cooked meals, salad bars and nutrient rich smoothies, knows that there are more families who qualify for free and reduced lunches than apply. In fact, all meals that qualify as “reduced” are confidentially offered free in RCSD. Apply online through www.rcsdk8.org.

“As our community continues to grow, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver every student with the opportunity for academic excellence,” says Superintendent Derk Garcia. “The growth and demand in West Roseville will continue to be met by the district, providing each family with a place to call home at one of our 19 remarkable schools.”