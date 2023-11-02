Receiving 18 zero emission school buses by the end of the year

Roseville, Calif.- A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, celebrated the unveiling of the first two new all electric Blue Bird school buses this week. Roseville Joint Union High School will receive a total of 18 zero emission school buses by the end of the year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremonies included: the first Type-D transit all electric school bus in Placer County. These Type-D transit all electric school buses have been delivered in the Greater Sacramento area, but the Roseville buses are the first in Placer County. Along with the celebration at Roseville, Blue Bird celebrates 1500 Type D Transit School Buses in service.

These all electric zero emission school buses are built by Blue Bird, powered by Cummins, and are being funded in large part with the California Climate Investments initiative through a combination of local and state grant funding in conjunction with local Air Quality Management Districts.

Highlights

RJUHSD will be receiving 18 all-electric buses, making approximately 40% of our fleet electric.

These new buses will have: lower emissions, lower running costs, reduced maintenance, better air quality, less noisy and provide for a more comfortable environment for passengers.

These buses were funded by approximately 90+% in grant funding.

Many of our students get to and from school via bus and their interaction with the bus driver and the school bus is their first and last point of contact for the day. For example, if they are having a bad morning, a nice smile and a welcoming environment on the bus can help get them ready for learning that day.

Celebrating the deployment

School District officials, community members, CARB officials, Air Quality Management District officials, manufacturers representatives, and state legislators’ representatives all joined, along with media outlets, to celebrate the deployment of these clean zero-emission vehicles.

Transitioning older school buses into new zero-emission buses is a critical piece in improving the air quality and public health is our top priority. Protecting the health of our most vulnerable residents – our children – is paramount.”

Accelerating adoption

“The adoption of electric vehicles, and particularly school buses, continues to accelerate here in the California,” said John Landherr, CEO and President at A-Z Bus Sales in Colton and Sacramento, California. “To have a trusted school bus manufacturer like Blue Bird, who’s been building school buses for over 90 years and leading the industry with alternative fuel buses, partner with an engine and technology provider like Cummins, who’s been building drivetrains and engines for over 100 years, provides the confidence school districts need to overcome hesitations of adopting this technology into their fleets.”

A-Z Bus Sales works closely with school districts in assisting with grant applications and helping to source funding opportunities not only for school bus replacements but also with the infrastructure required to support the electric buses. Anticipated savings to the school districts include up to 80% savings in fuel costs with up to 50% savings on maintenance over a traditional diesel powered vehicle.

“It’s exciting to be part of this transition from diesel to electric and to share the experience with Roseville Joint Union High School District with these new electric buses,” said Pete Tuckerman, Director of School Bus Sales at A-Z Bus Sales. “Thank you, Blue Bird, for your commitment to assist us on our journey.”

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of passenger transportation solutions. The employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses.

Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

