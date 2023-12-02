Tracking underway, Santa spotted moving his sleigh

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Today operates a series of remote sensors and cameras at undisclosed locations around the North Pole. A recent flurry of activity indicates that Santa appears to be testing new sleigh equipment powered by AI. Just this past week, unusual sleigh tracks were spotted not far from what many have suspected as one of Santa’s busiest workshop locations.

The sleigh tracks are remarkably different from previous years and indicate faster performance and possibly some sort of hybrid, load-bearing technology according to initial reports. Radio intercepts also indicate that Santa may be planning to arrive in the Roseville and Rocklin slightly earlier on Christmas Eve. Children may need to go to sleep a little more quickly this Christmas Eve.

Once Santa’s sleigh receives it’s final Christmas tune-up and software updates, it will be ready for flight. A big snow storm is forecast around the North Pole on Christmas Eve at the same time as Santa’s expected departure.

Norad Tracker

Once Santa Claus takes flight and reaches altitude, NORAD satellites begin picking up the sleighs signal and can track his location and delivery.

With only weeks to go until Christmas, the elves have been working around the clock while singing Christmas songs and drinking lots of hot chocolate. Mrs. Claus is putting the final touches on preparations while offering reminders and extra guidance to Santa before it’s time to hitch up his sleigh and reindeer.

Santa Arrival In Roseville & Rocklin

Santa has already mapped out his stops in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln as well as most of Northern California. The exact timing of his arrival remains a closely guarded secret. Children are advised to listen to their parents and get to bed at an appropriate time for Santa’s visit.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker will be available online on Christmas Eve at: http://www.noradsanta.org/

Merry Christmas!