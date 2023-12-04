Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour

Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2023 during the evenings of December 5,6,7,12,13,14. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last 1 to 1.5 hours in duration.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting. The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa has mapped out the routes. Click on your area below for a PDF route map.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

