Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour
Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15.
Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting.
The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa has mapped out the routes and posted them online.
Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule
- Tuesday, December 6 – Blue Oaks and Maidu
- Wednesday, December 7 – Highland Park and West Park
- Thursday, December 8 – Main Street/Kaseberg and Woodcreek
- Tuesday, December 13 – Douglas/Darling and Heritage Oaks
- Wednesday, December 14 – Stoneridge and Cirby neighborhoods
- Thursday, December 15 – Diamond Oaks and Westbrook
Roseville Neighborhood Santa
