Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour

Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15.

Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting.

The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa has mapped out the routes and posted them online.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

Tuesday, December 6 – Blue Oaks and Maidu

Wednesday, December 7 – Highland Park and West Park

Thursday, December 8 – Main Street/Kaseberg and Woodcreek

Tuesday, December 13 – Douglas/Darling and Heritage Oaks

Wednesday, December 14 – Stoneridge and Cirby neighborhoods

Thursday, December 15 – Diamond Oaks and Westbrook

Roseville Neighborhood Santa