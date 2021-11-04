Santa Claus returns to Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2021 during the evenings of December 7, 8, 9, 14,15,16.

Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last less than 2 hours.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting.

The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa has mapped out the routes and posted them online.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

Tuesday, December 7 – Blue Oaks and Maidu

Wednesday, December 8 – Highland Park and West Park

Thursday, December 9 – Main Street/Kaseberg and Woodcreek

Tuesday, December 14 – Douglas/Darling and Heritage Oaks

Wednesday, December 15 – Stoneridge and South of Cirby

Thursday, December 16 – Diamond Oaks and Westbrook

