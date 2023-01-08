Flooding and Heavy Rain Impacts Possible Near Creeks

Roseville, Calif.- City of Roseville staff continue to actively monitor the incoming storms. Due to the prediction of heavy rain Monday and Tuesday, the City of Roseville will open two sandbag locations beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday for Roseville residents and businesses.

With current weather predictions, it is anticipated that only a few structures near creeks could experience an inch or two of water on their lower floors. Less than 7% of the city is within a floodplain, most of which is undeveloped open space.

Sandbag locations:

Maidu Regional Park at 1550 Maidu Drive (off of Rocky Ridge Drive)

City of Roseville Corporation Yard at 2005 Hilltop Circle (off of PFE Road)

On Sunday, the Maidu Regional Park location will remain open until 6 p.m. The Corporation Yard location will be open until 4:30 p.m. The closing times on Monday will be determined after further information about the storm impacts is gathered.

Sandbag pickup:

Proof of Roseville residency (driver’s license, etc.) is required. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and each vehicle is limited to 20 sandbags per trip. This limit is to allow all residents an equal and fair opportunity to obtain sandbags. An information sheet will be provided, including instructions for placing the sandbags properly.

Creek Levels:

Roseville creek levels can be monitored at roseville.ca.us/stream.

To report localized street flooding or road hazards, call Roseville Public Works at (916) 774-5790 during normal business hours. After hours or on weekends, call (916) 774-5000 x 1.

DO NOT walk or drive past barricades or signs warning of flooded areas.

The City, along with FEMA, have invested $32 million since the 1980s to improve flood control infrastructure. This includes stream widening, adding flood walls and stormwater bypass channels, and performing annual stream maintenance. These efforts mean Roseville holds the nation’s highest FEMA flood protection rating.

Power outages

Roseville Electric crews are on standby to respond quickly to power outages. It is important note that 85 percent of power lines in Roseville are underground. If there is a power line down, stay away and call 911 immediately. Please report any trees in power lines to Roseville Electric at (916) 79-POWER.

Safety tips and outage updates can be found at roseville.ca.us/outages.

Preparedness:

Get tips about winter storm preparedness at roseville.ca.us/storm.

