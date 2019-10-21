Families in need have one more day to apply for holiday assistance in Roseville

Roseville, CA- The holidays are supposed to be a time for celebration and spending time with loved ones, but for some it’s a time of great stress. Many struggle to make ends meet throughout the year, and buying gifts and special food for holiday dinners is impossible. That’s where The Salvation Army comes in.

Families in the Roseville area are invited to sign up for holiday assistance; toys, trees, coats, and food boxes. Thousands of families are helped every year through this program.

Families will be assisted through programs like Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family. Individuals and businesses who would like to join in this effort should contact Lieutenant Stephanie Pavlakis at stephanie.pavlakis@usw.salvationarmy.org or call (916) 784-3382.

There will also be Angel Tree tags with family needs at participating businesses next month. Individuals and businesses can provide for families by picking up a tag and purchasing items on that tag. Locations will be released in the coming weeks.

Assistance

Anyone can apply for assistance. You must bring proof of residency, like a utility bill, birth certificates for children ages 12 and younger, and a valid photo ID to be considered.

Sign-ups

The Salvation Army of Roseville

100 Lincoln Street, Roseville, CA 95678

(October 23, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Distribution

Placer County Fairgrounds

800 All American Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95678

(December 20, 2019)