Do You Want an Inside Look at Your Roseville Police Department?

The Citizens’ Police Awareness Academy provides community members with an inside look at local law enforcement. The Academy is being offered September 17 – 20 and September 24 – 27, 2018, daily, Monday through Thursday each week, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Participants will hear from Roseville Police Department representatives who will talk about Community Oriented Policing, K9 Unit, Crime Scene Investigation, Traffic, Dispatch, Animal Control, Investigations, SWAT, Cyber Security, Social Services, Volunteers and more. The eight-session Academy is designed to give citizens an overview of the police department’s policies and procedures as well as to encourage community involvement.

Residents who are interested in attending must apply online at the Roseville Police Department website (www.roseville.ca.us/police) no later than September 7, 2018. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a Roseville resident. The class is limited to approximately 30 persons for the best experience. Attendees are required to attend all sessions. For more information, contact Academy Coordinator Judie Mula at jmula@roseville.ca.us or Community Relations Analyst Melisa Ingram, at ingrammelisa@roseville.ca.us.

Back to School Means Sharing the Road

It’s August and that means the start of another school year. Traffic can get a little hectic around schools during this time of the year. Buses are everywhere, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school before the bell rings, and harried parents are trying to drop their kids off before work.

Therefore, it’s even more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention when children are present-especially before and after school.

Driving Near Schools

If you are a parent dropping your child off at school, make sure you know the drop-off procedures for the school before the first day. According to the National Safe Routes to School program, more children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location.

The following tips apply to all school zones:

Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.

Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school.

Sharing the Road with Young Pedestrians.

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4-7 years old, and they’re walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus.

Here are a few precautions to keep children safe:

Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic.

In a school zone stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones.

For questions about police department programs or events, contact Rob Baquera at rbaquera@roseville.ca.us.