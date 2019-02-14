Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Hit South Placer

Roseville, CA- Following a night of heavy winds and rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Valentine’s Day weather advisory in South Placer County that extends until 7:00 PM tonight. Minor local flooding is possible in addition to dangerous roadways. Don’t forget your umbrella!

National Weather Service

A line of strong thunderstorms will affect Southeastern Sutter, Northeastern Sacramento, Western El Dorado, Southwestern Placer, Southeastern Butte,Southwestern Sierra, Yuba, West Central Amadorand Western Nevada Counties.

Very heavy rain can be expected with these storms. Ponding of water on roadways and minor flooding may occur. Winds in excess of 30 mph is also possible with these storms.

Local Impact Areas

Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Grass Valley, Placerville, Jackson, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, Lincoln, Lake Of The Pines, Ione, Lake Wildwood, Loomis, Rancho Murieta and Colfax