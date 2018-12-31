New Year’s Guide to the Movies
Roseville,CA- Happy New Year 2019! The busy holiday movie season continues right into the new year. A few addition and updates as movie theaters begin to slowly switch off the Christmas schedule
Roseville and Rocklin residents currently have 4 local theaters to choose from. Here’s your quick holiday guide to what’s playing and the locations they’re available.
What’s Playing at the Movies?
Century 14 Roseville
Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Fantastica New
Green Book (PG-13) • 2 hr 10 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Simmba New
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min
Olympus Pointe Roseville
Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) • 2 hr 15 min
Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3D (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Blue Oaks Rocklin
Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min
Studio Movie Grill Rocklin
Aquaman (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Roseville and Rocklin Movie Theaters
Century Roseville 14 and XD
1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA
UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12
520 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA
Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD
6692 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin, CA
Studio Movie Grill Rocklin
5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA