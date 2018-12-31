New Year’s Guide to the Movies

Roseville,CA- Happy New Year 2019! The busy holiday movie season continues right into the new year. A few addition and updates as movie theaters begin to slowly switch off the Christmas schedule

Roseville and Rocklin residents currently have 4 local theaters to choose from. Here’s your quick holiday guide to what’s playing and the locations they’re available.

What’s Playing at the Movies?

Century 14 Roseville

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min

Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min

Fantastica New

Green Book (PG-13) • 2 hr 10 min

Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min

Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min

Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min

Simmba New

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min

The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min

The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min

Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min

Olympus Pointe Roseville

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) • 2 hr 15 min

Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min

Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min

Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min

Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3D (PG) • 1 hr 57 min

The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min

Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Blue Oaks Rocklin

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min

Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min

Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min

Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min

Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min

The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min

The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min

Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min

Studio Movie Grill Rocklin

Aquaman (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min

Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min

Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min

Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Roseville and Rocklin Movie Theaters

Century Roseville 14 and XD

1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA

UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12

520 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA

Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD

6692 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin, CA

Studio Movie Grill Rocklin

5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA