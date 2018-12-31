The Mule

New Year’s Guide to the Movies

Roseville,CA- Happy New Year 2019! The busy holiday movie season continues right into the new year. A few addition and updates as movie theaters begin to slowly switch off the Christmas schedule

Roseville and Rocklin residents currently have 4 local theaters to choose from. Here’s your quick holiday guide to what’s playing and the locations they’re available.

What’s Playing at the Movies?

Century 14 Roseville

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Fantastica New
Green Book (PG-13) • 2 hr 10 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Simmba New
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min

Olympus Pointe Roseville

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) • 2 hr 15 min
Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 3D (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Blue Oaks Rocklin

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) • 1 hr 30 min
Holmes & Watson New (PG-13) • 1 hr 30 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (R) • 2 hr 4 min
Mortal Engines (PG-13) • 2 hr 8 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
The Favourite (R) • 2 hr 0 min
The Mule (2018) (R) • 1 hr 56 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) • 1 hr 56 min

Studio Movie Grill Rocklin

Aquaman (PG-13) • 2 hr 23 min
Bumblebee (PG-13) • 1 hr 54 min
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) (PG) • 2 hr 10 min
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) • 1 hr 52 min
Second Act (PG-13) • 1 hr 44 min
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) • 1 hr 57 min
Vice (2018) New (R) • 2 hr 12 min

Roseville and Rocklin Movie Theaters

Century Roseville 14 and XD
1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA

Movies

UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12
520 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA

Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD
6692 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin, CA

Studio Movie Grill Rocklin
5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA

