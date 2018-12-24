Local Stations Prices Remain High

Roseville, CA- Despite plummeting oil prices and general downward pressure on gas prices, Rocklin and Roseville motorists are reporting higher than anticipated local prices.

While Costco remains among the best bets in town with unleaded just over $2.80 per gallon, some Chevron customers are shelling out a whopping 70 cents per gallon more. That’s over $10 more per fill up.

Sacramento Gas Prices

Gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.22/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.31/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on December 24 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.93/g in 2017, $2.54/g in 2016, $2.52/g in 2015, $2.60/g in 2014 and $3.44/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 29.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 28.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 23.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.27/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

Modesto- $3.17/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.17/g.

Oakland- $3.47/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/g.

“Gas prices broadly continue to move lower across much of the country as oil prices continue to melt away,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “31 states now are seeing at least one price under $2 per gallon while the most common price seen across the land has dropped to $1.99 per gallon, with over a quarter of stations in the U.S. under that psychologically important level. Americans are spending $225 million less every day on gasoline than they did some 75 days ago.”

About GasBuddy

