Memorial procession to create lengthy traffic delays

Roseville, CA – The California Highway Patrol wants to advise everyone in the greater Sacramento Area to expect major and lengthy traffic delays Thursday, June 27, 2019, from the memorial procession following Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s funeral.

This memorial procession is to honor the tragic loss of life of Sacramento Police Department Officer O’Sullivan as she makes her way to her final resting place in Elk Grove, Ca. While we understand that this is going to impact many of the residents and visitors in the area, we ask that you please plan accordingly and avoid the area from 1:00 PM through 3:00 PM. Thank you for your patience and understanding during tomorrow’s procession.

During the procession, traffic will be held at the following locations: Highway 65 southbound at Stanford Ranch; Interstate 80 westbound at Highway 65; State Route 51 southbound to Highway 50; Highway 99 southbound from State Route 50 to Elk Grove, Ca. These freeways will be impacted during the length of the procession and will not be open until the procession has passed.

If you must travel on the roadways in the vicinity of the procession tomorrow afternoon, please bring emergency supplies like medication, water, and any other items that you might need if you find yourself on an impacted highway. Again, we highly recommend avoiding the area as there will be major traffic delays due to the procession.

While the community is encouraged to show their support as the procession travels through North Sacramento, we want to remind everyone that no pedestrians are permitted on the freeway or the on and off ramps.