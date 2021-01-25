Encouraging signs as hospitalizations off peak

Updated: January 25, 2021

Roseville, CA- Covid-19 hospitalizations in Placer County have dropped significantly since mid-month, although the state dashboard indicates they may be rising again. Deaths in Placer have continued to exceed forecast models.

The forecast models out of Stanford and UCLA projected Placer County would enter the downward trajectory mid-January. Those two models have been the most accurate to date on actual hospitalizations.

Healthcare system

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the key concerns is the ability of healthcare system to manage the potential influx of Covid-19 patients, while still maintaining sufficient health services for the community. Placer County doesn’t operate in an isolated bubble and also accommodates neighboring counties.

“Placer County’s two largest hospitals lie on the Placer-Sacramento County border and provide care to residents of both counties, as well as other neighboring counties.” Placer County

Confidence in Capacity

As of Monday, January 25, 2021, the state dashboard currently shows 129 hospitalizations in Placer County with 7 ICU beds available. The 14-day positivity rate is at 11.3%. Deaths have reached 188. The groups that remain at highest risk are those over 50 years old.

Placer County’s dashboard updates are paused during holidays and weekends.

According to Placer County’s December update, the county remains confident of their ability to meet the demands being placed on the healthcare system with robust surge plans.

Placer Hospital Capacity Status

Hospital % adult inpatient beds used Kaiser Foundation Hospital – Roseville 100% Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital 69% Sutter Roseville Medical Center 92% source: Department of HHS (updated Jan 19, 2021)

Surge Snapshot