Relief from blistering Heatwave at Placer Cooling Centers

Roseville, CA – With temperatures soaring and the mercury rising well above one hundred, local cooling centers in Roseville and Rocklin offer much needed relief for residents who may not be able to escape the sweltering heat.

Here’s a list of local cooling centers where residents can grab some relief.

Roseville Cooling Center

The Downtown Library (255 Taylor Street) will be open normal operating hours:

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Thursday through Friday 10 a.m.- 5p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday

The Downtown Library will have extended hours designated as a Cooling Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday (June 17-19)

Thursday and Friday 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Per California Department of Public Health guidance, masks are required during cooling center hours, regardless of vaccination status.

Rocklin Cooling Center

The City of Rocklin is offering a cool space through Friday to help people beat the heat.

The Parks and Recreation building senior rec room at Johnson-Springview Park will be open until 8 p.m. today, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Guide to Keep Cool