Temporary Respite from Blistering Heatwave

Roseville, CA- Temperatures in Placer County continue to soar into the triple digits. The dog days of summer in August 2020 have arrived. To assist local residents, local municipalities in Placer have opened up cooling centers in Roseville, Rocklin & Auburn.

Roseville

To assist those who need a place to escape the heat, a cooling center is open noon-7:00pm on Saturday, August 15 through Wednesday, August 19 at the Tower Theater, located at 417 Vernon St.

To minimize the potential of spread of COVID-19, the cooling center is adhering to all guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The guidance requires visitors to the cooling center (including staff) complete a COVID-19 symptom screening, wear a face covering and maintain six feet of physical distancing. You can find the complete list of requirements related to cooling center operations on the CDPH Cooling Center Guidelines webpage.

Spray grounds

The Vernon Street Town Square Spray Ground (311 Vernon Street) is open daily from 10:00am-8:00pm. City staff encourages visitors to maintain a minimum of six feet between people outside of one’s household, and parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their own seating for use while supervising children. This is a free activity.

Rocklin

The City of Rocklin has opened a cooling center at the Rocklin Police Department at 4080 Rocklin Rd. and extended its hours from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The City will follow California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines and masks will be required. People using the center should also maintain social distance from those outside their household.

The City also recommends cooling center visitors leave pets at home, where they are content and secure. Provide plenty of SHADE and FRESH water. Service animals will be allowed.

Auburn

The library, at 350 Nevada Street, has not yet reopened for indoor services due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will provide an air-conditioned space from noon-8 p.m. under precautions outlined by California Department of Public Health guidance.

Tips to Beat the Heat