Athletes from around country coming to Placer County

Roseville,CA- Superior Showcase Softball, USA Softball of Sacramento and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up for three incredible days of softball for the NAIA Explosion Showcase taking place May 31-June 2. Nearly 1,000 softball ball players from throughout the West Coast in the 16A and 18A age divisions will be competing at Maidu Park in Roseville, Kathy Lund Park in Rocklin and Foskett Park in Lincoln.

On Friday, May 31 Superior Showcase Softball will kick-off the tournament with phenomenal college showcase camps at Foskett Park. The first camp will begin at 2:30 p.m. highlighting junior college transfer athletes and unsigned high school seniors. At 5:30 p.m. the underclassman camp will hit the fields for their rounds.

“This year we have an amazing line-up of college recruiters coming from West Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Iowa, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and of course California,” explained Dan Pearson, Director of Superior Showcase Softball. “These camps provide a fantastic opportunity for any unsigned high school senior who is still looking for a home as well as first year college players who went away to school but realized it wasn’t the right fit.”

Pearson added he is thrilled to have more than 40 colleges represented at this prestigious showcase. There is also an impressive number of head coaches, 25 to be exact and 16 assistant coaches out recruiting.

Games for tournament play on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 8 a.m. and there is no admission fee for spectators so come catch a game. The NAIA Explosion Showcase promises some serious softball action.