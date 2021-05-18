Annual burn to involve 125 acres

Roseville, CA – South Placer County residents may see smoke today Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department is preparing for the annual Fiddyment Burn with area fire agencies and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project.

Today’s effort will focus on burning the edges of the burn along the roads to strengthen control lines amounting to approximately six acres.

At a later date, the annual Fiddyment burn project will involve burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection.

The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

Today’s prescribed burn takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.