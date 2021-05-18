smoke and fire

Annual burn to involve 125 acres

Roseville, CA – South Placer County residents may see smoke today Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department is preparing for the annual Fiddyment Burn with area fire agencies and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project.

Today’s effort will focus on burning the edges of the burn along the roads to strengthen control lines amounting to approximately six acres.

Smoke near Lincoln

At a later date, the annual Fiddyment burn project will involve burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue-Fiddyment Road intersection.

The area is north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

Today’s prescribed burn takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.

