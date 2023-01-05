12-week program designed to inspire

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is encouraging high school students to apply for Roseville Rising.

High school students can now apply to participate in Roseville Rising, a 12-week program designed to inspire entrepreneurial ideas and innovation.

Students will get the opportunity to:

Work as a team to identify and design a potential product or business solution.

Use business tools like Lean Canvas and Bekonix.

Meet entrepreneurs building companies in our region.

Prepare a business pitch to be presented at the end of the program to parent, teacher and community “investors”.

Prizes will be awarded to students for best pitch, most impactful solution, and most collaborative team.

Participants selected for Roseville Rising will meet 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, February 7 – May 9, at Roseville Venture Lab (map it).

Roseville Rising is a program of the Roseville Venture Lab, a partnership between the City of Roseville and the Growth Factory business accelerator.

About Roseville Venture Lab

The Roseville Venture Lab is a partnership between the City of Roseville and the Growth Factory to foster a community of entrepreneurs and small businesses through targeted programs, community partnerships, workforce development and events.

The entrepreneur center is located at 316 Vernon Street, Suite 110 in Downtown Roseville.