Amazing summer locations abound in California

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.

California rivers and waterways can be unpredictable, especially following a heavy snow season. Understand your risks, check safety regulations and take necessary precautions to stay fun while you’re out having fun.

6 Places We ♥ to Cool Off

1- Folsom Lake / South Fork American River

Plenty of entry points to reach Folsom Lake or the South Fork of the American River for a cool down. Early summer typically has more favorable water conditions at the Lake, while late summer is best for river conditions.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 15- 45 minutes

Insider Picks: Monte Vista Trail in El Dorado Hills leads to scenic spots for swim and relaxation away from crowds.

Cronan Ranch serves up solitude and beauty in Pilot Hille

2- South Yuba River State Park

Relaxing, remote and scenic, South Yuba River State Park is a quick trip from South Placer with many places to unwind and splash around. Before heading up, contact the ranger station for tips and water conditions.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hr, 9 minutes

Insider Tip: Follow trails west of the covered bridge for less crowded play and often calmer waters

More on South Yuba River State Park

3- Kings Beach

Perhaps, Placer County’s most popular beach. Located on the cool, cobalt blue waters of Lake Tahoe, Kings Beach’s shallow waters may provide a more stress free experience for those with younger children. Bask in the warm sunshine as you take in the snow-capped alpine peaks.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hr, 41 minutes

Insider Tip: Placer County has free parking in lot one block off the beach

Click for more info on Kings Beach.

4- Sand Harbor State Park

One of California’s most spectacular beaches is in, well Nevada. Yup, sounds odd, but it’s true. A magical gem that you should experience at least once in your life.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 2 hr, 2 minutes

Insider Tips: Arrive very early, this place fills up incredibly fast!

Southern beach is family friendly, north beach can be a little rowdier

More info on Sand Harbor.

5- Avery’s Pond Trail

The closest location on our list and sitting astride the North Fork of the American River as it empties into Folsom Lake, Avery’s Pond Trail is a magical place year round. Once you reach Avery’s Pond, head slightly north for one of our favorite cool down spots.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 25 minutes

Insider Tip: Bring drinking water and snacks

More on Avery’s Pond Trail.

6- Lake Francis

Offering kayaking, swimming or venturing to the island to swing into the lake from a rope, Lake Francis is a small, warm and very family-friendly destination. The RV resort offers camping, swimming pool and recreation opportunities. Always a fun visit.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hour, 18 minutes

Insider Tip: Ice cream at the resort convenience store after a day in the sun!

Learn more about Lake Francis

Share your favorite spot

We’d love to hear from you! Let us know some of your favorite spots to cool off during the summer. Submit your spot here.