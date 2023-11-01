Roseville reporting app helps residents facilitate a more responsive local government

Bring attention to non-emergency service concerns

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville, one of the select few full service cities in California continues to set itself apart from other communities. With the introduction of myRSVL, a new app that provides residents with a tool to help facilitate a more responsive local government on a variety of issues.

Prior to the release of the app, residents had to either figure out which department to contact or submit information via their website. In our experience, the City has a record of promptly responding to such requests. The new app should add a much higher degree of efficiency and remove a bottleneck. The City of Roseville has released the following information below to get started!

Introducing myRSVL with three new easy ways to report issues and concerns to the City of Roseville

Easily report and track concerns on a wide range of local, non-emergency issues through myRSVL, a new innovative tool from the City of Roseville.

myRSVL can be accessed through a new smartphone app, via a web browser, or Rosie, the City’s chatbot.

The myRSVL app is available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

You can also reach myRSVL at Roseville.ca.us/myRSVL on any web browser, or

on any web browser, or Text “hello” to 866-25-ROSIE to report issues or get answers to city questions from Rosie, the city’s chatbot.

Residents can use myRSVL to report a variety of service requests, including but not limited to:

Graffiti removal

Pothole repair

Library room rentals

Dog parks concerns

Irrigation concerns

Street sign repairs

Illegal dumping

Drainage issues

Park Maintenance

Tree concerns

Traffic signals

Public nuisances

IN AN EMERGENCY ALWAYS CALL 9-1-1. Do not use myRSVL.

Capture images or videos of local concerns and submit them through myRSVL. Add a brief description of the issue and send it directly to the City for prompt resolution.

Users can also take advantage of your smartphone’s geo-location technology to provide the precise location of the reported issue, making the process even easier.

View & track nearby issues

Within myRSVL, you can also view and track nearby issues. For those who opt to provide contact information, the application provides notifications regarding the status of your requests, keeping you informed throughout the resolution process.

The myRSVL app also has direct links to City news, job openings, City events, and answers to many of your questions about the City.