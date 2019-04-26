Perennial ranking on worst air pollution list

Roseville, CA- If you live in Placer County, the air your breathe may put your health at risk. Those are the findings according to the American Lung Association annual State of the Air reports.

Placer County received a grade of “F” for Ozone Days, and as part of the Sacramento-Roseville DMA, our region annually ranks among the worst in the nation for air quality. On a positive note, particle pollution in Placer County has improved slightly.

Most Polluted Cities in Nation (Ozone)

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

Visalia, CA

Bakersfield, CA

Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA

Sacramento-Roseville, CA

Who’s at Risk?

According to the EPA, “People most at risk from breathing air containing ozone include people with asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors…”

Traffic and wildfire smoke contribute to Placer County’s unhealthy air quality.

Groups At Risk

Total Population: 386,166

Pediatric Asthma: 5,352

Adult Asthma: 24,131

COPD: 15,380

Lung Cancer: 160

Cardiovascular Disease: 22,509

Diabetes: 36,210

Children Under 18: 86,233

Adults 65 & Over: 73,776

Poverty Estimate: 29,873

To review all the findings of the State of the Air, visit https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/sota/