Perennial ranking on worst air pollution list
Roseville, CA- If you live in Placer County, the air your breathe may put your health at risk. Those are the findings according to the American Lung Association annual State of the Air reports.
Placer County received a grade of “F” for Ozone Days, and as part of the Sacramento-Roseville DMA, our region annually ranks among the worst in the nation for air quality. On a positive note, particle pollution in Placer County has improved slightly.
Most Polluted Cities in Nation (Ozone)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
- Visalia, CA
- Bakersfield, CA
- Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA
- Sacramento-Roseville, CA
Who’s at Risk?
According to the EPA, “People most at risk from breathing air containing ozone include people with asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors…”
Groups At Risk
Total Population: 386,166
Pediatric Asthma: 5,352
Adult Asthma: 24,131
COPD: 15,380
Lung Cancer: 160
Cardiovascular Disease: 22,509
Diabetes: 36,210
Children Under 18: 86,233
Adults 65 & Over: 73,776
Poverty Estimate: 29,873
Cities with Clean Air
To breathe some of the cleanest air in the United States, head to one of these cities.
- Anchorage, AK
- Bangor, ME
- Bellingham, WA
To review all the findings of the State of the Air, visit https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/sota/