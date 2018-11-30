Holiday Festivities
Roseville, CA- Holiday festivities culminate another year. A time to celebrate the blessings of life while helping lift those facing life’s hardships.
Early December bustles with activities celebrating the season. Here are just a few ways to enjoy them in Roseville, Rocklin and beyond. (Click to feature your event)
Local Featured Events in December
Night of Hope ♥
Rocklin, CA
Dec 1 & Dec 2
What better way is there than to enjoy the company of friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers sitting around tables eating delectable desserts, sipping coffee or hot chocolate, and being blessed with music of the season?
More info
Tree Lighting and Parades ♥
Multiple cities
Dec 1
Traditional family favorites during the holidays often include tree lighting and parades. 2018 is no exception. Click below for details.
Rocklin Tree Lighting
Lincoln Hometown Christmas
Auburn Festival of Lights
Mini Holiday Craft Fair ♥
Roseville, CA
Dec 1
It’s not the holidays without visiting a craft fair and several local crafters will be displaying their talents in Roseville!
More info
Home for the Holidays Tour ♥
Proceeds Help Homeless and Disadvantaged Children
El Dorado County
Dec 8 & 9
Beautiful El Dorado County homes all decked out for the holidays; featuring Assistance League’s signature raffle Including 100 bottles of wine. Enjoy Santa’s candy-bar, hot apple cider, cookies and shop one-of-a-kind creations from three local artisans. An enchanted forest of designer decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned!
More info
Sons in Retirement ♥
Rocklin / Roseville
Dec 12
GUYS, ARE YOU RETIRED OR SEMI-RETIRED OR SOON TO BE?
Do you want to make Friends for Life and Have Fun?
We meet once a month for lunch where we have friends and make new ones, have good food and great speakers.
More info
Home for the Holidays Exhibit Roseville ♥
Roseville
thru Jan 3
Roseville, CA- Drop by the Utility Exploration Center now through January 3 and explore our Home for the Holidays exhibit to gain helpful hints on what you can do to ease holiday stress on you and your home during this busy time of year.
More info
Merry Christmas ♥
