Holiday Festivities

Roseville, CA- Holiday festivities culminate another year. A time to celebrate the blessings of life while helping lift those facing life’s hardships.

Early December bustles with activities celebrating the season. Here are just a few ways to enjoy them in Roseville, Rocklin and beyond. (Click to feature your event)

Local Featured Events in December

Night of Hope ♥

Rocklin, CA

Dec 1 & Dec 2

What better way is there than to enjoy the company of friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers sitting around tables eating delectable desserts, sipping coffee or hot chocolate, and being blessed with music of the season?

More info

Tree Lighting and Parades ♥

Multiple cities

Dec 1

Traditional family favorites during the holidays often include tree lighting and parades. 2018 is no exception. Click below for details.

Rocklin Tree Lighting

Lincoln Hometown Christmas

Auburn Festival of Lights

Mini Holiday Craft Fair ♥

Roseville, CA

Dec 1

It’s not the holidays without visiting a craft fair and several local crafters will be displaying their talents in Roseville!

More info

Home for the Holidays Tour ♥

Proceeds Help Homeless and Disadvantaged Children

El Dorado County

Dec 8 & 9

Beautiful El Dorado County homes all decked out for the holidays; featuring Assistance League’s signature raffle Including 100 bottles of wine. Enjoy Santa’s candy-bar, hot apple cider, cookies and shop one-of-a-kind creations from three local artisans. An enchanted forest of designer decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned!

More info

Sons in Retirement ♥

Rocklin / Roseville

Dec 12

GUYS, ARE YOU RETIRED OR SEMI-RETIRED OR SOON TO BE?

Do you want to make Friends for Life and Have Fun?

We meet once a month for lunch where we have friends and make new ones, have good food and great speakers.

More info

Home for the Holidays Exhibit Roseville ♥

Roseville

thru Jan 3

Roseville, CA- Drop by the Utility Exploration Center now through January 3 and explore our Home for the Holidays exhibit to gain helpful hints on what you can do to ease holiday stress on you and your home during this busy time of year.

More info

Click here to ADD and Feature your Holiday Event!

Merry Christmas ♥

Need Event / Destination / Business Exposure?

Roseville Today works with promoters, tourism pros and local business owners throughout California and the Wild West to deliver professional coverage.