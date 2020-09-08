Elderly and young most affected

Roseville, CA- As we’ve reported over the years, the Roseville region offers many reasons as an attractive place to live and do business. Sadly, air quality is not one of those reasons according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association released their Annual State of the Air report and once again, Roseville- Sacramento region residents are breathing some of the worst air in the United States.

Ranking 5th worst in the country, just behind Fresno-Madera and Bakersfield, Roseville-Sacramento region joins other California locations for a spot on the unflattering Top 10 List.

With another building boom underway, longer lasting fire seasons and roadways becoming more clogged by the minute, we can probably expect to see the region maintain its poor ranking into the foreseeable future.

High Risk Groups

High risk groups most affected often include those with pediatric asthma, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, as well as young children and those over 65.

According to the American Lung Association, Placer County receives an “F” for Ozone and 24-Hour Particle Pollution.

By Ozone

1: Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

2: Visalia, CA

3: Bakersfield, CA

4: Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA

5: Sacramento-Roseville, CA

6: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

7: Phoenix-Mesa, AZ

8: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA

By Year Round Particle Pollution

1: Bakersfield, CA

2: Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA

3: Visalia, CA

4: Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

5: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA

6: Fairbanks, AK

7: Phoenix-Mesa, AZ

8: Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton, PA-OH-WV

9: El Centro, CA

10: Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor, MI

…

16: Sacramento-Roseville, CA

By Short-Term Particle Pollution

1: Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA

2: Bakersfield, CA

3: San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA

4: Fairbanks, AK

5: Yakima, WA

6: Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

7: Redding-Red Bluff, CA

8: Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT

9: Missoula, MT

10: Phoenix-Mesa, AZ

11: Sacramento-Roseville, CA

For the full report visit http://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/sota/