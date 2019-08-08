Federal Block Grants for ten projects

Roseville, CA- Ten projects addressing the needs of Roseville’s low-income community will collectively receive more than $500,000 in federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Those projects will address needs that include affordable housing, energy efficiency, mental health services, healthy and reliable food access, and domestic violence/human trafficking victim support within Roseville.

Since 1986, the City of Roseville has maintained its qualification to receive an annual and direct allocation of CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) without being required to compete through an extensive State application process.

$15 million to date…

More than $15 million of CDBG funds have been awarded for projects helping the low-income community in Roseville since 1986.

The City holds annual public meetings to discuss local needs and potential programs and projects to be funded. With the exception of certain planning and administrative costs, all CDBG-funded activities must address one of the three national objectives:

Low-Income Benefit

Alleviation of Slums or Blight

A Particularly Urgent Community Development Need

HUD requires at least 70 percent of CDBG expenditures each year must primarily benefit low-income persons. In Roseville, 100 percent of the CDBG funds benefit low-income persons.

CDBG 2019/2020 projects and dollar allocations include:

AMIH – Solar project installation at AMIH Affordable Housing Site $85,500

The Gathering Inn – Bathroom rehabilitation and remodel $326,528

The Lazarus Project – Grove Street home rehabilitation (roofing, gutters, repairs) $25,500

AMIH – Temporary rent and utility assistance with supportive services in AMIH Housing $15,000

KidsFirst – Family Mental Wellness program (counseling) $11,250

Saint Vincent de Paul – Food BAGS program $15,000

Seniors First – Meals on Wheels program- in-home delivery of meals $11,250

Stand Up Placer – Victims Services Project – domestic violence and human trafficking victim advocates that work with Roseville PD $15,000

The Gathering Inn – Emergency Shelter Services $15,000

The Gathering Inn – Mental Health Clinician at the local resource center $15,000

About CDBG

The CDBG program works to ensure decent affordable housing, to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses.