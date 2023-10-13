Positive Behavior Interventions and Support

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville City School District (RCSD) announced this week twenty of their schools were recognized by the State of California for implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS), a program geared toward providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

PBIS is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health. RCSD schools and their PBIS teams underwent a rigorous application process consisting of additional meetings and site visits.

“It is a great source of pride that this year, all 20 RCSD schools have been awarded state recognition for their implementation of PBIS during the 2022-23 school year,” says Superintendent Derk Garcia. “It’s a testament to the incredible compassion and devotion our staff has to each and every student.” (RCSD’s 21st school, Westbrook Elementary, opened in August 2023.)

RCSD schools recognized

Silver

Gates Elementary, Diamond Creek Elementary, Fiddyment Farm Elementary, Sargeant Elementary, Riego Creek Elementary, Stoneridge Elementary

Gold

Chilton Middle, Eich Middle, Crestmont Elementary, Spanger Elementary, Junction Elementary, Orchard Ranch Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Platinum

Buljan Middle, Cooley Middle, Blue Oaks Elementary, Cirby Elementary, Brown Elementary, Woodbridge Elementary, Kaseberg Elementary

About PBIS

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) geared to improve social emotional competence, academic success, and school climate. It also improves teacher health and wellbeing. It is a way to create positive, predictable, equitable and safe learning environments where everyone thrives. Learn more about PBIS in schools, classrooms, early childhood programs and juvenile justice programs here.

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 12,000 preschool through eighth grade students in 21 unique schools. By offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art, and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. To learn more, visit rcsdk8.org.

