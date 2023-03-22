April 22 event at Maidu & Sun City

Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place in Roseville as the city participates in the 20th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.

Record Breaking Collections

Placer County’s has been collecting a record amount of medication collected for safe disposal! Watch this space for additional locations in Placer County.

“Proper disposal also protects our environment by keeping these substances out of the water supply.” Christina Ivazes, Health Educator

Roseville

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Web Blvd.

Do’s and Don’ts

Do not remove pills from prescription bottles. Liquids can also be dropped off in original bottles. Personal information can be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker, but this is not mandatory. All bottles will be incinerated.

Unacceptable items include sharps, lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.

“This is an important tool to help keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the hands of teens, young children and even seniors who might misuse them or make mistakes,” said Christina Ivazes, a health educator with Placer County’s Health and Human Services department. “Proper disposal also protects our environment by keeping these substances out of the water supply.”

